8852 NW 114th Ter.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8852 NW 114th Ter

8852 Northwest 114th Terrace · (786) 663-2702
Location

8852 Northwest 114th Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
Hialeah Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Well cared property in a family oriented community - Property Id: 312314

3 bedroom 2 bath home with new porcelain floor, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, freshly painted inside and out including driveway and patio, new bathtubs and washer and dryer. Master bedroom with walking closet. This property has a nice covered patio for some entertainment. This is a truly gem.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8852-nw-114th-ter-hialeah-fl/312314
Property Id 312314

(RLNE5941409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8852 NW 114th Ter have any available units?
8852 NW 114th Ter has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8852 NW 114th Ter have?
Some of 8852 NW 114th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8852 NW 114th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8852 NW 114th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8852 NW 114th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 8852 NW 114th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 8852 NW 114th Ter offer parking?
No, 8852 NW 114th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 8852 NW 114th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8852 NW 114th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8852 NW 114th Ter have a pool?
No, 8852 NW 114th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 8852 NW 114th Ter have accessible units?
No, 8852 NW 114th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8852 NW 114th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 8852 NW 114th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8852 NW 114th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8852 NW 114th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

