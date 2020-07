Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home has everything you need and more! Inside, you’ll find wood and tile floors and stylish lighting fixtures. You’ll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with updated appliances and granite countertops. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun!