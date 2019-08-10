Amenities

1224 Sebastian Cove Available 08/15/19 Marvelous 4 Bed 3 Bath Gated Pool Home in Heathrow, FL! - Marvelous 4 Bed 3 Bath Gated Pool Home in Heathrow, FL! Welcome home to the upscale guard gated community of Heron Ridge! SPACIOUS and OPEN floor plan highlights crown molding and beautiful chandeliers. The office is complete with STUNNING built-in shelving and natural lighting. AMAZING kitchen includes center island with storage below, granite counter tops, an ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar and direct access to the formal dining area. Entertain family and friends in the open living area or kick back and relax on the screened in patio complete with a pool. HUGE master suite with full private bathroom includes dual sinks, vanity, soaking tub and shower. Laundry room has a rinsing sink, cabinetry and leads out to the 3 car garage. Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. The golf, tennis and swim clubs are available with membership.Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Convenient to grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, I-4 and SR 417 Toll Road. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management, Call 407-585-2721 today for a private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH!!!



(RLNE2403212)