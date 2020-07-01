All apartments in Gulfport
6260 KIPPS COLONY COURT S
6260 KIPPS COLONY COURT S

6260 Kipps Colony Court South · (727) 410-6205
Location

6260 Kipps Colony Court South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Waterfront unit located in Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. This large three bedroom condo has bamboo and ceramic tile floors with a large covered balcony to enjoy the numerous boats and sea life. There are two under the building parking spaces. Pasadena Yacht and Country Club is a gated community that has an 18 hole award winning golf course, a clubhouse with a heated jr Olympic size community pool, a fitness center, two restaurants and a pool bar an grill.
MEMBERSHIPS FOR GOLF, FITNESS AND THE YACHT CLUB ARE OPTIONAL AND HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

