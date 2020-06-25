Rent Calculator
6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM
6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S
6020 Shore Boulevard South
No Longer Available
Gulfport
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Accessible Apartments
Location
6020 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Lovely open floor plan with beautiful bay views of Boca Ceiga Bay**smoking not permitted**Animal Building**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have any available units?
6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gulfport, FL
.
What amenities does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gulfport
.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have a pool?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not have a pool.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
