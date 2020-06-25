All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM

6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S

6020 Shore Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

6020 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Lovely open floor plan with beautiful bay views of Boca Ceiga Bay**smoking not permitted**Animal Building**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have any available units?
6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have a pool?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not have a pool.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg