Gulfport, FL
5719 23rd Ave S
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

5719 23rd Ave S

5719 23rd Ave S
Location

5719 23rd Ave S, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/117de12019 ----
Available June 1 - tenant occupied

12 month lease

1100 sf 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on shady street near the Gulfport Artist District

Nicely updated kitchen with new stainless appliances including a dishwasher. Two updated bathrooms. Master bath has tiled shower and hall bath has tub/shower

Small bonus room off kitchen leads to the fenced back yard and to the private master suite (garage conversion).

Wood decking at the back of the house for patio furniture, grilling out

Newer washer and dryer left for tenant use - not warranted

One dog up to 50 lbs (no aggressive breeds) with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $25/mo per dog. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter's insurance with pet liability coverage. Sorry no cats or birds.

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
