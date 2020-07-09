All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 5210 21ST Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
5210 21ST Ave S
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

5210 21ST Ave S

5210 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5210 21st Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LOVELY HOME IN GULFPORT! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a quiet corner lot in a great Gulfport Location !

This lovely home is located near downtown Gulfport ,just minutes away from the beaches , the Marina and Stetson College.
This rental has an open living/ room dining room floor plan.

Freshly Painted with new carpet in the bedrooms.

Easy to care wood laminate flooring .

Lots of natural light through out the home.

Enclosed back patio with washer and dryer hook up.

Large backyard with carport and over sized shed.

Ready to move in!!

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

"PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3459377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 21ST Ave S have any available units?
5210 21ST Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5210 21ST Ave S have?
Some of 5210 21ST Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 21ST Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5210 21ST Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 21ST Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 5210 21ST Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5210 21ST Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5210 21ST Ave S offers parking.
Does 5210 21ST Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 21ST Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 21ST Ave S have a pool?
No, 5210 21ST Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5210 21ST Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5210 21ST Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 21ST Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 21ST Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 21ST Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 21ST Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg