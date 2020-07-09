5210 21ST Ave S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors carport carpet

LOVELY HOME IN GULFPORT! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a quiet corner lot in a great Gulfport Location !



This lovely home is located near downtown Gulfport ,just minutes away from the beaches , the Marina and Stetson College.

This rental has an open living/ room dining room floor plan.



Freshly Painted with new carpet in the bedrooms.



Easy to care wood laminate flooring .



Lots of natural light through out the home.



Enclosed back patio with washer and dryer hook up.



Large backyard with carport and over sized shed.



Ready to move in!!



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED



"PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING"



(RLNE3459377)