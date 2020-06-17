3120 Beach Blvd S, #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Vacation Rental - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo with a water view 1 block from the beach.

Peak Season (January - March)

Weekly: $900.00 +12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee

Monthly: $3,000.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee (Discount for 3 or more months)



Off Season (April - November)

Weekly: $800.00 +12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee

Monthly: $2,000.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee



Available: January 2020 - August 2020

We are a small town, with a big heart. Its easy to make yourself at home here.



Kick off your shoes, put up your feet and enjoy the view. You won't be disappointed with this wonderful 2nd floor downtown 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom vacation retreat located in downtown Gulfport. This updated condo offers guests a modern kitchen that is fully equipped with all you need to create a scrumptious dinner at home or make a simple al fresco meal to take to the beach. The open living area offers bistro seating and a comfy sofa for you to curl up and read a book or watch your favorite show on the flat screen television. The master bedroom is bright and spacious with a queen sized bed, television, and has direct access to the outdoor balcony. There simply is no better place to watch Floridas unbeatable sunsets at the end of the day. Parking, cable and WiFi are included along with a DVD player, washer / dryer, extra linens, towels and pillows. This condo is stocked with the basics, and ready for your arrival.



Our prime condo is just steps away from the beautiful sandy beach at Boca Ciega Bay. Gulfport is one of those hidden gems that has been known to be called funky, eclectic, artsy, charming, progressive, welcoming, warm, and yes, even weird. With so much to do you will never be bored in our picturesque beach community. From our culinary hot spots, unique shops and boutiques to the dazzling sunsets you will surely get that Old Florida charm with a twist that you wont find anywhere else in the area.



Every Tuesday is Gulfport's Tuesday Fresh Market where vendors offer fresh produce, baked breads and seafood, cheeses, nuts, spices and sauces. Local artists also offer hand crafted art, clothing and more! And if youre looking for some nightlife, on the first Friday and third Saturday of every month Beach Blvd comes alive with artists, vendors, entertainers, musicians, and great food during our famous Gulfport Art Walks. Be sure walk over to Williams Pier at dusk to take pictures or just follow the sun as it goes down while watching the clouds put on a colorful show. Its truly breathtaking.



If youre the outdoorsy type be sure to visit our lovely beach or one of our beautiful parks along with the Clam Bayou Nature Preserve that always provides a visual and auditory treat with the sights and sounds of wild birds, the breeze in the trees, and the water of the bayou.



We hope you choose to stay at our little piece of paradise right in the heart of our unique town of Gulfport.



No Pets Allowed



