3045 51ST STREET S
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

3045 51ST STREET S

3045 51st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3045 51st Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
This fully furnished 1/1 duplex is located on a quiet residential street just a 4 block walk from Gulfport Beach and beautiful Downtown Gulfport with all of its restaurants, bars, shops and galleries. This meticulously maintained, spotless unit features granite counter tops, a fully-equipped kitchen including refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and Kurg coffee maker. Also included are all necessary cooking and eating utensils including a blender and chef's knife and block set. The living room features a large ceiling to floor window overlooking the landscaped front yard. Flat screen TV's are located in both the living room and bedroom. There is a lovely furnished screened porch and your own private washer and dryer. There is also an outside patio area equipped with a 4 seat umbrella table and your own private 3 burner gas grill. 2 beach lounge chairs and 2 beach cruiser bicycles with helmets are also included with your rental. Roku TV and Internet connection included. The master bedroom has a queen size bed and of course all of the necessary towels and linens. Don't miss out on this Gulfport beauty!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 51ST STREET S have any available units?
3045 51ST STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 3045 51ST STREET S have?
Some of 3045 51ST STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 51ST STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3045 51ST STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 51ST STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 3045 51ST STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 3045 51ST STREET S offer parking?
No, 3045 51ST STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 3045 51ST STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3045 51ST STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 51ST STREET S have a pool?
No, 3045 51ST STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3045 51ST STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3045 51ST STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 51ST STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3045 51ST STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 51ST STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3045 51ST STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
