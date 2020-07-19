3045 51ST STREET S

Amenities

This fully furnished 1/1 duplex is located on a quiet residential street just a 4 block walk from Gulfport Beach and beautiful Downtown Gulfport with all of its restaurants, bars, shops and galleries. This meticulously maintained, spotless unit features granite counter tops, a fully-equipped kitchen including refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and Kurg coffee maker. Also included are all necessary cooking and eating utensils including a blender and chef's knife and block set. The living room features a large ceiling to floor window overlooking the landscaped front yard. Flat screen TV's are located in both the living room and bedroom. There is a lovely furnished screened porch and your own private washer and dryer. There is also an outside patio area equipped with a 4 seat umbrella table and your own private 3 burner gas grill. 2 beach lounge chairs and 2 beach cruiser bicycles with helmets are also included with your rental. Roku TV and Internet connection included. The master bedroom has a queen size bed and of course all of the necessary towels and linens. Don't miss out on this Gulfport beauty!!