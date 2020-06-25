2624 45TH STREET S

Amenities

Absolutely GORGEOUS Gulfport Marina District home. Dogs okay! Charming, immaculate, and completely renovated (from the studs to the roof!) Gulfport home within steps to Gulfport Marina (bring your boat!), Boca Ciega Bay, and all that Gulfport has to offer! Step inside this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home.. through the custom, classic front door to an all new island eat-in kitchen with all new wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops; wonderful, light & bright oversized Master bedroom (currently a Florida room), porcelain "wood planked" floors, recessed LED lighting, zoned cha; both full baths all new w/granite, tile, and travertine throughout... 2nd bedroom is currently an office/den...many possibilities for home + in-law suite...great for extended family, entertaining... Step outside the french doors, down the red brick path, to the "jungle" backyard---and a private oasis awaits...featuring outdoor street lamps, mature landscaping with fruit trees, traveling palms, bird of paradise, New drip irrigation system keeps it green and lush! Convenient alley access. All NEW zoned central heat and air, double pane windows, electrical, plumbing, travertine floors, heavy blown insulation (to keep the house cool all year round!), Rain Soft water purification system, plantation shutters throughout, hurricane shutters on all windows, hurricane custom front and back doors, newer roof with hurricane straps and clips...Move-in ready and everything new!Land, Site, and Tax Information