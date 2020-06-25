All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:21 PM

2624 45TH STREET S

2624 45th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2624 45th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely GORGEOUS Gulfport Marina District home. Dogs okay! Charming, immaculate, and completely renovated (from the studs to the roof!) Gulfport home within steps to Gulfport Marina (bring your boat!), Boca Ciega Bay, and all that Gulfport has to offer! Step inside this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home.. through the custom, classic front door to an all new island eat-in kitchen with all new wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops; wonderful, light & bright oversized Master bedroom (currently a Florida room), porcelain "wood planked" floors, recessed LED lighting, zoned cha; both full baths all new w/granite, tile, and travertine throughout... 2nd bedroom is currently an office/den...many possibilities for home + in-law suite...great for extended family, entertaining... Step outside the french doors, down the red brick path, to the "jungle" backyard---and a private oasis awaits...featuring outdoor street lamps, mature landscaping with fruit trees, traveling palms, bird of paradise, New drip irrigation system keeps it green and lush! Convenient alley access. All NEW zoned central heat and air, double pane windows, electrical, plumbing, travertine floors, heavy blown insulation (to keep the house cool all year round!), Rain Soft water purification system, plantation shutters throughout, hurricane shutters on all windows, hurricane custom front and back doors, newer roof with hurricane straps and clips...Move-in ready and everything new!Land, Site, and Tax Information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 45TH STREET S have any available units?
2624 45TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2624 45TH STREET S have?
Some of 2624 45TH STREET S's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 45TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2624 45TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 45TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 45TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 2624 45TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 2624 45TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 2624 45TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 45TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 45TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2624 45TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2624 45TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2624 45TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 45TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 45TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 45TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2624 45TH STREET S has units with air conditioning.
