1428 54th Street S

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage ** Ask for December Special** - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage, Nice size yard easy to maintain. Screen in Patio. Washer and Dryer Included.
Terms:
- $1250.00/month (12 month lease)
- Security deposit from $1250.00
- $45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
- Tenant must show proof of at least 2.5 times rent verified by employer
- Central Air
- 950 Square Feet
- Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
- Non-Aggressive breeds only
- One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
(RLNE3739845)