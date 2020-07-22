All apartments in Gulfport
1428 54th Street S
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1428 54th Street S

1428 54th Street South · No Longer Available
1428 54th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage ** Ask for December Special** - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage, Nice size yard easy to maintain. Screen in Patio. Washer and Dryer Included.

Terms:
- $1250.00/month (12 month lease)
- Security deposit from $1250.00
- $45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
- Tenant must show proof of at least 2.5 times rent verified by employer
- Central Air
- 950 Square Feet
- Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
- Non-Aggressive breeds only
- One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

(RLNE3739845)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1428 54th Street S have any available units?
1428 54th Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 1428 54th Street S have?
Some of 1428 54th Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 54th Street S currently offering any rent specials?
1428 54th Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 54th Street S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 54th Street S is pet friendly.
Does 1428 54th Street S offer parking?
Yes, 1428 54th Street S offers parking.
Does 1428 54th Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1428 54th Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 54th Street S have a pool?
No, 1428 54th Street S does not have a pool.
Does 1428 54th Street S have accessible units?
No, 1428 54th Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 54th Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 54th Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 54th Street S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1428 54th Street S has units with air conditioning.
