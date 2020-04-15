All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:32 AM

5717 ASHTON WAY

5717 Ashton Way · (941) 266-2602
Location

5717 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5717 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

Available July 1, 2020! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Baths condo at Ashton Lakes. 33 acres of playground with 2 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, bocce ball, shuffle board. Lovely view of the lake and green foliage! Super peaceful, 10 minutes to Siesta Key Beach! Take the private foot Bridge to Merchants Point Shopping Center, where you will find your supermarket, hardware store, beauty salon and your local drugstore! 1 month minimum rental. Beautifully renovated and decorated to feel at home during your vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 ASHTON WAY have any available units?
5717 ASHTON WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5717 ASHTON WAY have?
Some of 5717 ASHTON WAY's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 ASHTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5717 ASHTON WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 ASHTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5717 ASHTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Gate Estates.
Does 5717 ASHTON WAY offer parking?
No, 5717 ASHTON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5717 ASHTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 ASHTON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 ASHTON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5717 ASHTON WAY has a pool.
Does 5717 ASHTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 5717 ASHTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 ASHTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 ASHTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5717 ASHTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5717 ASHTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
