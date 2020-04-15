5717 ASHTON WAY

Amenities

Available July 1, 2020! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Baths condo at Ashton Lakes. 33 acres of playground with 2 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, bocce ball, shuffle board. Lovely view of the lake and green foliage! Super peaceful, 10 minutes to Siesta Key Beach! Take the private foot Bridge to Merchants Point Shopping Center, where you will find your supermarket, hardware store, beauty salon and your local drugstore! 1 month minimum rental. Beautifully renovated and decorated to feel at home during your vacation!