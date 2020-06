Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath. Great open floor plan, very Clean, large Kitchen with wood Cabinets and Granite counter top. ALL APPLIANCE INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE. Kitchen opens to large Great Room with Sliders to the back porch. This home has Upgraded lighting, tile and iron banister. Great Loft area for game room or second TV area. LAWN CARE INCLUDED.