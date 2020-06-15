All apartments in Groveland
291 Silver Maple Rd.

291 Silver Maple Road · (407) 719-5532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL 34736

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 291 Silver Maple Rd. · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1794 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.

This home shows like a model, with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den that has a murphy bed so can be used as a 3rd bedroom.
Split plan, tile throughout except both bedrooms have carpet. Open living space, large kitchen and oversized screened patio.
Laundry room has lots of cabinets and built in desk space.

Call Donna to make an appt. to see this home
407-719-5532

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5187999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Silver Maple Rd. have any available units?
291 Silver Maple Rd. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 291 Silver Maple Rd. have?
Some of 291 Silver Maple Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Silver Maple Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
291 Silver Maple Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Silver Maple Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 291 Silver Maple Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 291 Silver Maple Rd. offer parking?
No, 291 Silver Maple Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 291 Silver Maple Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 Silver Maple Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Silver Maple Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 291 Silver Maple Rd. has a pool.
Does 291 Silver Maple Rd. have accessible units?
No, 291 Silver Maple Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Silver Maple Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 Silver Maple Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Silver Maple Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Silver Maple Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
