291 Silver Maple Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.



This home shows like a model, with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den that has a murphy bed so can be used as a 3rd bedroom.

Split plan, tile throughout except both bedrooms have carpet. Open living space, large kitchen and oversized screened patio.

Laundry room has lots of cabinets and built in desk space.



Call Donna to make an appt. to see this home

407-719-5532



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5187999)