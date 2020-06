Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage, Single Family Home in a quite +55 community. Being leased fully furnished. Big family room with a screened in Florida room. Lots of natural sunlight. Property on a cul-de-sac at the end of a quite street. Very clean and ready for you to move right in all you need is a toothbrush! Great location close to Publix and shopping. A Must SEE!