apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
263 Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL with pool
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
River Bridge
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508
508 Harbour Pointe Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1087 sqft
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 Available 07/15/20 Condo-Townhome 2 Bed/2Bath - Spacious and bright 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. Balcony with a beautiful canal view.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nautica Isles
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2674 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3024 Grandiflora Dr
3024 Grandiflori Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1417 sqft
Lovely upstairs 3 BDR, 2 BTH townhome unit located in the heart of Greenacres (off 10th Ave and Jog Rd). Master BDR with private balcony, garden tub, separate shower.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6304 Tall Cypress Circle
6304 Tall Cypress Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1509 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent single family house with attached garage . Within walking distance to Community pool & club house . Community has large pool , Exercise room , club house for all fun activity & Events .
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
825 Sky Pine Way
825 Sky Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1111 sqft
Beautiful unit located in the heart of Greenacres, SkyPine is a 55+ age restricted community. Recently updated tile throughout the unit with custom crown moldings throughout. Larger 1400+ square foot,3/2 converted to 2/2 with den area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
617 Sea Pine Way
617 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
THIS LOVELY AND WELL KEEP UNIT WITH NEW HURRICANE METALLIC SHUTTERS, VAULTED CEILINGS CERAMIC AND CHERRY LAMINATED FLOORS, SCREENED PATIO AND EXTRA OUTSIDE CLOSET FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE OFFERS YOU TO ENJOY AN ACTIVE LIFE-STYLE NESTLED IN A VERY WELL
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
407 Pine Glen Ln
407 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
929 sqft
A FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH SCREENED IN PATIO WITH A BEAUTIFUL GARDEN VIEW. RENT INCLUDES: ELECTRICITY, WATER, BASIC CABLE & WASHER, DRYER INSIDE. LOCATED IN A OVER 55 COMMUNITY OF THE PINE RIDGE SOUTH IV COMMUNITY.
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
533 Jennings Avenue
533 Jennings Avenue, Greenacres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1603 sqft
Beautiful Home in the heart of greenacres ready for the perfect tenants. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Heated pool as well as jacuzzi. Big back yard perfect for entertaining.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
6003 Channel Drive
6003 Channel Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1323 sqft
6003 Channel Drive, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5001 Pier Drive
5001 Pier Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
This beautiful two-story, corner lot townhouse with water view is undergoing full renovation for 6/30 move-in!! New kitchen, new floors, new bathrooms and new appliances. Enjoy lots of natural light in this 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3137 Grandiflora Drive
3137 Grandiflori Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1036 sqft
2/2 Condo in a quiet, boutique, gated community. Newer carpet in bedrooms. Attached garage and private driveway. Community has a pool, playground, BBQ's and picnic tables. Water is include!
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5108 Pier Drive
5108 Pier Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1034 sqft
This lovely home offers tile in living areas and beautiful wood flooring in both bedrooms as well as vaulted ceilings in the living area. Amazing custom kitchen with granite counter top.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
814 Sky Pine Way
814 Sky Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This beautiful CORNER 1st floor unit with lots of natural light is move in ready. The open concept floor plans has plenty of room for family and friends to gather. The unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and screened in lanai.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
806 Sky Pine Way
806 Sky Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
DELIGHTFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH A GORGEOUS LAKE VIEW. EASY WALK TO THE POOL & CLUBHOUSE. CAN BE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. LUXURIOUS CARPET THROUGHOUT. LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND WALK IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BATHROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Greenacres
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lucerne Lakes
7221 Golf Colony Ct
7221 Golf Colony Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
815 sqft
Golf course community with country club, Bar and Grill, but not mandatory to join!. Parking right in front of condo. Plenty of guest spots as well. This condo is 30 feet from Pool areas. The Master bedroom has a generous walk in closet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Place
3465 Via Poinciana
3465 Via Poinciana, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1223 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED LIGHT AND BRIGHT END CONDO.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6282 Wauconda Way W
6282 Wauconda Way West, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6021 Strawberry Fields Way
6021 Strawberry Fields Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1375 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5905 Triphammer Road
5905 Triphammer Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1020 sqft
Beautiful Home in a Great Location Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,020 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4345 Trevi Court
4345 Trevi Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Updated 2/2 condo in ALL AGES BUILDING is up for rent. Remodeled kitchen with wood cabinets and open style granite counter island. Double sink, newer appliances, NO CARPET! Fully furnished.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2673 Barkley Drive E
2673 Barkley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
612 sqft
LOVELY CORNER VILLA IN A 55 + COMMUNITY. 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE. SCREENED/ENCLOSED REAR PORCH, FRONT SITTING AREA, WALK IN SHOWER. COMMUNITY OFFERS HEATED SWIMMING POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, LIBRARY, CARD ROOM AND MANY ACTIVITIES.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4822 Esedra Court
4822 Esedra Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Check out this very well maintained 2/2 condo w. screened balcony & panoramic views of the lake. Unit is ready for your move. It is as clean as a whistle.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4836 Esedra Court
4836 Esedra Court, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1700 sqft
''Beautiful town home in The Fountains Country Club. Main floor master bedroom. Beautiful tile in living areas. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs. Electronic chair lift to upper level. Electronically controlled hurricane shutters on Florida room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4702 S Fountains Drive
4702 Fountains Dr S, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1923 sqft
Comfortably furnished turnkey condo available for seasonal rental. Clean and bright with views of the golf course/garden. Rent includes water, basic cable and internet. Washer/dryer in unit. Community pool.
