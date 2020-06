Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board

Come see this wonderful ground floor in a adult community with a lake view and screened patio perfect for reading a book or sipping your morning coffee. As you enter, you will notice the living room / dining room combo just off of the kitchen. The bathroom has a walk-in tub / shower combo. Full side washer/dryer inside the unit. Furnished all you need is your suitcase. Community has a pool, clubhouse and shuffleboard close to shopping, dining and more. Unlike other units. A must see!