Amenities
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 Available 08/01/20 Condo-Townhome 2 Bed/2Bath - Spacious and bright 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. Balcony with a beautiful canal view. Most appliances, AC and hot water heater replaced within past few years. Pet-friendly, manned-gated community with resort style amenities, including 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball, billiard room, gym, playground, performance center and more.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities including pest control.
Lease:
Minimum one year.
Pets Allowed:
$250 Deposit.
Renting Criteria:
1) Must have 3 x the rent in total household income (before taxes).
2) Minimum credit score of 675.
3) No prior evictions.
4) Steady job.
5) Good rental history.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5845565)