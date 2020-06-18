Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court gym playground pool pool table hot tub tennis court

508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 Available 08/01/20 Condo-Townhome 2 Bed/2Bath - Spacious and bright 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. Balcony with a beautiful canal view. Most appliances, AC and hot water heater replaced within past few years. Pet-friendly, manned-gated community with resort style amenities, including 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball, billiard room, gym, playground, performance center and more.



Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities including pest control.



Lease:

Minimum one year.



Pets Allowed:

$250 Deposit.



Renting Criteria:

1) Must have 3 x the rent in total household income (before taxes).

2) Minimum credit score of 675.

3) No prior evictions.

4) Steady job.

5) Good rental history.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5845565)