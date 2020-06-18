All apartments in Greenacres
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508

508 Harbour Pointe Way · (310) 938-1848
Location

508 Harbour Pointe Way, Greenacres, FL 33413
River Bridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 Available 08/01/20 Condo-Townhome 2 Bed/2Bath - Spacious and bright 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. Balcony with a beautiful canal view. Most appliances, AC and hot water heater replaced within past few years. Pet-friendly, manned-gated community with resort style amenities, including 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball, billiard room, gym, playground, performance center and more.

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities including pest control.

Lease:
Minimum one year.

Pets Allowed:
$250 Deposit.

Renting Criteria:
1) Must have 3 x the rent in total household income (before taxes).
2) Minimum credit score of 675.
3) No prior evictions.
4) Steady job.
5) Good rental history.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
No Cats Allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 have any available units?
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 have?
Some of 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 currently offering any rent specials?
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 is pet friendly.
Does 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 offer parking?
No, 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 does not offer parking.
Does 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 have a pool?
Yes, 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 has a pool.
Does 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 have accessible units?
No, 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508 has units with air conditioning.
