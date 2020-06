Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms. Storage available under the stairs and additional storage closet available in front patio area. Kitchen and bathrooms updated. Carpeting throughout the second story. Balcony in second bedroom. Very spacious enclosed front patio for privacy. Perfect for entertaining! 2 assigned parking spaces and several guest spots available. 15 minute drive to downtown West Palm Beach and 25 minute drive to downtown Delray Beach. Small dogs okay with an additional pet deposit $250