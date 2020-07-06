All apartments in Greenacres
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:08 PM

2201 White Pine Circle

2201 White Pine Circle · (561) 704-3481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL 33415

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,649

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Check out the gorgeously renovated town home centrally located between West Palm Beach Airport and Wellington with equal distance to I-95 and the Turnpike. This homes upgrades include new tile floors and hardwoods, completely remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances( including a gas range for all you chefs out there), and wood cabinets. Primary bedroom has upgraded closet system, and en-suite bathroom with floor to ceiling marble, and Spa system shower. Both Bedrooms have great Balconies to sit out on. Stacked Front loader High Efficiency washer and dryer, and since we are in Hurricane Season the most recent upgrade are Hurricane impact doors and windows(no need to put up shutters). Tenant occupied so please give 24 hours notice for showings on this gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 White Pine Circle have any available units?
2201 White Pine Circle has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2201 White Pine Circle have?
Some of 2201 White Pine Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 White Pine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2201 White Pine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 White Pine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2201 White Pine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenacres.
Does 2201 White Pine Circle offer parking?
No, 2201 White Pine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2201 White Pine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 White Pine Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 White Pine Circle have a pool?
No, 2201 White Pine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2201 White Pine Circle have accessible units?
No, 2201 White Pine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 White Pine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 White Pine Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 White Pine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 White Pine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
