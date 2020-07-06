2201 White Pine Circle

Amenities

Check out the gorgeously renovated town home centrally located between West Palm Beach Airport and Wellington with equal distance to I-95 and the Turnpike. This homes upgrades include new tile floors and hardwoods, completely remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances( including a gas range for all you chefs out there), and wood cabinets. Primary bedroom has upgraded closet system, and en-suite bathroom with floor to ceiling marble, and Spa system shower. Both Bedrooms have great Balconies to sit out on. Stacked Front loader High Efficiency washer and dryer, and since we are in Hurricane Season the most recent upgrade are Hurricane impact doors and windows(no need to put up shutters). Tenant occupied so please give 24 hours notice for showings on this gem.