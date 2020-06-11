All apartments in Greenacres
2160 White Pine Circle A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2160 White Pine Circle A

2160 White Pine Circle · (561) 568-6841
Location

2160 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL 33415

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
****UNDER CONTRACT*** Another Great home professionally managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC with first class service, every tenant has online access to their account and maintenance requests. No worries about the home becoming foreclosed, unpack and stay for years - This is a great Villa with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths in a great community. Newer A/C System, Appliances & wood floors. Completely painted from the ceiling down to the trim. It's a like a new home. Close to shopping and main roads. HOA community requires a credit score of 675 or higher.
2 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths Villa, completely remodeled with new appliances, AC and wood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 White Pine Circle A have any available units?
2160 White Pine Circle A has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2160 White Pine Circle A have?
Some of 2160 White Pine Circle A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 White Pine Circle A currently offering any rent specials?
2160 White Pine Circle A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 White Pine Circle A pet-friendly?
No, 2160 White Pine Circle A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenacres.
Does 2160 White Pine Circle A offer parking?
No, 2160 White Pine Circle A does not offer parking.
Does 2160 White Pine Circle A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 White Pine Circle A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 White Pine Circle A have a pool?
No, 2160 White Pine Circle A does not have a pool.
Does 2160 White Pine Circle A have accessible units?
No, 2160 White Pine Circle A does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 White Pine Circle A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 White Pine Circle A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2160 White Pine Circle A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2160 White Pine Circle A has units with air conditioning.
