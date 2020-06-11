2160 White Pine Circle A

Amenities

****UNDER CONTRACT*** Another Great home professionally managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC with first class service, every tenant has online access to their account and maintenance requests. No worries about the home becoming foreclosed, unpack and stay for years - This is a great Villa with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths in a great community. Newer A/C System, Appliances & wood floors. Completely painted from the ceiling down to the trim. It's a like a new home. Close to shopping and main roads. HOA community requires a credit score of 675 or higher.

