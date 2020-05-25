All apartments in Goldenrod
Last updated July 10 2019 at 4:05 PM

7632 Lodge Pole Trail

7632 Lodge Pole Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7632 Lodge Pole Trail, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Fantastic 4 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths Winter Park home. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite countertops overlooking the entertaining area in and out. Mexican tile floors throughout the house and a lovely yard with a huge screened patio overlooking the pool.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7632 Lodge Pole Trail have any available units?
7632 Lodge Pole Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 7632 Lodge Pole Trail have?
Some of 7632 Lodge Pole Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7632 Lodge Pole Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7632 Lodge Pole Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7632 Lodge Pole Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7632 Lodge Pole Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7632 Lodge Pole Trail offer parking?
No, 7632 Lodge Pole Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7632 Lodge Pole Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7632 Lodge Pole Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7632 Lodge Pole Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7632 Lodge Pole Trail has a pool.
Does 7632 Lodge Pole Trail have accessible units?
No, 7632 Lodge Pole Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7632 Lodge Pole Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7632 Lodge Pole Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7632 Lodge Pole Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7632 Lodge Pole Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
