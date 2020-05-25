All apartments in Goldenrod
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE

5628 Garden Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5628 Garden Grove Circle, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted home with large living/dining area. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances including microwave. Beautiful granite counter top and lots of cabinet space. Washer and dryer included in a convenient area near the kitchen. Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet. Third bedroom also has a large walk in closet. Walk through the sliding doors from the dining area on to the sizable, roomy patio and huge fenced backyard. This home is conveniently located in sort after Winter Park. Lawn service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have any available units?
5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5628 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

