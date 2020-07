Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40c1b630e6 ---- Winter Park 3BR 2BA half duplex, ALL TILE FLOORS and FENCED YARD! This home is conveniently located near Dodd Rd. and Howell Branch Rd. Winter Park schools, including Eastbrook Elementary, Tuskawilla Middle and Lake Howell High School. 2 car garage, pets ok! Don\'t wait on this one. Drive by, then call for appointment. **COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING** https://showmojo.com/l/40c1b630e6 2 Car Garage