Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
5336 N. Orange Avenue
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

5336 N. Orange Avenue

5336 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5336 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
- Move right into this Winter Park Beauty ! This meticulously maintained , 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is situated on a large lot with fenced in yard. Brand new totally renovated bathroom ! Freshly painted interior ! Fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Wood and tile flooring throughout. Eating space in the kitchen. Oversized, inside utility room/storage with washer and dryer included ! Pest Control is included with the rent. Lawn care is the responsibility of the tenant. No pets and No smoking please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5648894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 N. Orange Avenue have any available units?
5336 N. Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 5336 N. Orange Avenue have?
Some of 5336 N. Orange Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 N. Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5336 N. Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 N. Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5336 N. Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 5336 N. Orange Avenue offer parking?
No, 5336 N. Orange Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5336 N. Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5336 N. Orange Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 N. Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 5336 N. Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5336 N. Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5336 N. Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 N. Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5336 N. Orange Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5336 N. Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5336 N. Orange Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

