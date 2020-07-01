5336 N. Orange Avenue

Amenities

Property Amenities

- Move right into this Winter Park Beauty ! This meticulously maintained , 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is situated on a large lot with fenced in yard. Brand new totally renovated bathroom ! Freshly painted interior ! Fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Wood and tile flooring throughout. Eating space in the kitchen. Oversized, inside utility room/storage with washer and dryer included ! Pest Control is included with the rent. Lawn care is the responsibility of the tenant. No pets and No smoking please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5648894)