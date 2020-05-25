All apartments in Goldenrod
Find more places like 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868

4868 Tangerine Ave Unit 4868 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goldenrod
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

4868 Tangerine Ave Unit 4868, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This condo is just under 1100 sq ft of living space. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and plenty of room for a corner desk, etc. There is also an large storage closet in the hallway. The kitchen has tile flooring, solid wood cabinetry, a nice size pantry, with washer and dryer and all other appliances included. The large great room has plenty of space for a living form and dining room set. This area opens to a small screened in patio that looks out onto a open green area. Wrenwood is a quote comment with a clubhouse and community pool. Located close to 417, 436, and a short distance from UCF. Minutes from local shopping and dining. Minutes from local shopping and dining.

To apply or to schedule your showing today visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 have any available units?
4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 have?
Some of 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 currently offering any rent specials?
4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 is pet friendly.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 offer parking?
No, 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 does not offer parking.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 have a pool?
Yes, 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 has a pool.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 have accessible units?
No, 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 does not have accessible units.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4868 TANGERINE AVE # 4868 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Goldenrod 1 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 Bedrooms
Goldenrod Apartments with BalconyGoldenrod Apartments with Gym
Goldenrod Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL
Minneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College