Goldenrod, FL
4842 TANGERINE AVENUE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:56 PM

4842 TANGERINE AVENUE

4842 Tangerine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4842 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This is a very spacious unit in Wrenwood....living/dining combo that has nice wood floors with a sliding glass door going out to a screened porch....it has a washer and dryer in the unit....it was just painted and is in great condition....
Management is on site and their is a nice pool area...
It is close to shopping and dining only minutes away....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE have any available units?
4842 TANGERINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE have?
Some of 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4842 TANGERINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4842 TANGERINE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

