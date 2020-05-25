4842 TANGERINE AVENUE

This is a very spacious unit in Wrenwood....living/dining combo that has nice wood floors with a sliding glass door going out to a screened porch....it has a washer and dryer in the unit....it was just painted and is in great condition.... Management is on site and their is a nice pool area... It is close to shopping and dining only minutes away....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
