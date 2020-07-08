480-2 N ORANGE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool bbq/grill bike storage

Transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most. Here, you’re surrounded with sleek modern style, elite amenities and unparalleled access to the city’s best nightlife, sports, culture and entertainment venues. A premier location that puts you just steps from SunRail, Crescent Central Station lets you connect with the best of the city. Claim your place in the spotlight at the bars and restaurants on Church Street and Orange Avenue. Surround yourself with culture at the Orlando Museum of Art or see a Broadway show at the new Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts. Enjoy the view at Lake Eola or take in the scenery just outside your door at the city’s only off-leash dog park. • On-site bike share, bike storage, LYMMO & SunRail Central Station • Rooftop deck w/skyline views, grilling • State-of-the-art two-story health center with Fitness On Demand • Resort-style pool with pool-edge seating • Club room with full demonstration kitchen and TV lounge • Tech lounge with Mac stations, wireless printing & Starbucks coffee bar • 100% smoke-free community • Electric vehicle charging stations • Gourmet kitchens w/GE stainless steel, granite countertops, 42” wood cabinetry • Spacious bathrooms with granite countertops, tiled flooring • Wood-style plank flooring in common areas • Washers & Dryers • Walk-in closets • 9’ ceilings