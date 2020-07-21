All apartments in Goldenrod
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

3476 Arnel Drive

3476 Arnel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3476 Arnel Drive, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3476 Arnel Drive have any available units?
3476 Arnel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
Is 3476 Arnel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3476 Arnel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3476 Arnel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3476 Arnel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3476 Arnel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3476 Arnel Drive offers parking.
Does 3476 Arnel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3476 Arnel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3476 Arnel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3476 Arnel Drive has a pool.
Does 3476 Arnel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3476 Arnel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3476 Arnel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3476 Arnel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3476 Arnel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3476 Arnel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
