2501 Coby Point
Last updated April 27 2019 at 4:01 AM

2501 Coby Point

2501 Coby Point · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Coby Point, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/870891?source=marketing

**APPLICATION FEES FOR THIS UNIT MUST BE MAILED VIA MONEY ORDER TO: NuView IRA, PO BOX 300468, FERN PARK, FL 32730. PLEASE MAKE SURE TO PUT YOUR NAME IN THE MEMO LINE. $50 PER APPLICANT**

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

YEAR BUILT: 1982
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: No

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: City of Casselberry
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS-
ELEMENTARY: Eastbrook Elementary
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Tuskawilla Middle
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Howell High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: 1story unit

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Last Month's Rent: $950, Available 4/6/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

