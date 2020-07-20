2501 Coby Point

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/870891?source=marketing
**APPLICATION FEES FOR THIS UNIT MUST BE MAILED VIA MONEY ORDER TO: NuView IRA, PO BOX 300468, FERN PARK, FL 32730. PLEASE MAKE SURE TO PUT YOUR NAME IN THE MEMO LINE. $50 PER APPLICANT**
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
YEAR BUILT: 1982
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: No
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: City of Casselberry
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS-
ELEMENTARY: Eastbrook Elementary
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Tuskawilla Middle
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Howell High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: 1story unit
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Last Month's Rent: $950, Available 4/6/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.