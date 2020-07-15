All apartments in Goldenrod
2317 Conifer Avenue

2317 Conifer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Conifer Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
4/2 in Desirable Winter Park location! For Sale or Rent!!! - HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious formal living area, leads back to the charming dining area.The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets with granite counter tops. Master suite is complete with private bath and walk-in closet. Additional 3 bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath! Enjoy Florida living on the screened porch or in the spacious backyard!This one won't last long!

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JiQYf81n4DA

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2317-conifer-avenue

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4718721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Conifer Avenue have any available units?
2317 Conifer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 2317 Conifer Avenue have?
Some of 2317 Conifer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Conifer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Conifer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Conifer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Conifer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Conifer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Conifer Avenue offers parking.
Does 2317 Conifer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Conifer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Conifer Avenue have a pool?
No, 2317 Conifer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Conifer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2317 Conifer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Conifer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Conifer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Conifer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 Conifer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
