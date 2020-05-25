All apartments in Goldenrod
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:00 PM

1710 PURITAN AVENUE

1710 Puritan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Puritan Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
It boasts Terrazzo floors, modern lighting, high ceilings, and more. The inviting kitchen offers granite countertops, updated appliances and wood cabinets. The welcoming living room has an open floor plan and wide windows.
Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 PURITAN AVENUE have any available units?
1710 PURITAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 1710 PURITAN AVENUE have?
Some of 1710 PURITAN AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 PURITAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1710 PURITAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 PURITAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1710 PURITAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 1710 PURITAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1710 PURITAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1710 PURITAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 PURITAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 PURITAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1710 PURITAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1710 PURITAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1710 PURITAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 PURITAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 PURITAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 PURITAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 PURITAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

