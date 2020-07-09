1449 Eastbrook Blvd..

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4a6415031 ---- Great Location - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Eastbrook with laminate wood floors, and large backyard. Easy access to the 417 & 436, Full Sail, and UCF. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 1449 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL. This home is for immediate move in! Please note: Outbuilding is not included.