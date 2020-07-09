All apartments in Goldenrod
1449 Eastbrook Blvd.

1449 Eastbrook Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Eastbrook Boulevard, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Eastbrook with laminate wood floors, and large backyard. Easy access to the 417 & 436, Full Sail, and UCF. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 1449 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL. This home is for immediate move in! Please note: Outbuilding is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. have any available units?
1449 Eastbrook Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. have?
Some of 1449 Eastbrook Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Eastbrook Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1449 Eastbrook Blvd. has units with air conditioning.

