Goldenrod, FL
1039 WILDMEADOW RUN
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

1039 WILDMEADOW RUN

1039 Wildmeadow Run
Location

1039 Wildmeadow Run, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Brand New HOME, built in 2020, never lived in. Centrally located gorgeous and newest Hawks Crest at Winter Park. New 4 bed-2 1/2 baths house with large lake front backyard with back covered porch. Enjoy the breezy and the relaxing water view.
Energy STAR Certified Home. Be amazed by the spacious bright entrance and soaring ceilings in the family room and loft open to below. Tile throughout living areas, carpet in all four bedrooms. Impeccable master suite which offers OVER SIZED walk in closet, large window overlooking at the lake, dual sinks, large bathtub for relaxing time and a convenient separate walk in shower also. Spacious kitchen quartz counter Gourmet kitchen with California quartz counter, pendant lights and 42" cabinets with stainless appliances including oven, microwave, and professional kitchen hood plus with flat cook-top. Cook and entertain overlooking the large family-living-dining area and relaxing backyard and water view. The Meadows at Hawks Crest is a vibrant community with single-family homes located very near to schools, jobs and transportation, the location offers a variety of shops and restaurants to explore in Winter Park, easy access Park Avenue shops and restaurants. Come and enjoy a great lifestyle. Hawks Crest resort style amenities include Clubhouse, swimming pool, walking trails, gym, dog park, canoe launch to Lake Howell to enjoy beautiful sunsets are all a apart of Winter Parks newest gated community! Brand new clubhouse opening July- Aug 2020.
MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS:
Credit Score MUST BE +700. No exceptions.
Step 1. Complete online Non-Refundable Application. Fee: is $60/adult. All adults must be screened for credit and back ground.
Step 2. Upon application approval, by landlord, tenant(s) will pay with Cashier’s Check or Money Order. First month Plus two months security deposits.
Non Refundable pet deposit $400.00 (up to 18 lbs.) and $165.00 Non-Refundable Lease Fee.
Supporting documents include (and not limited to) last 3 months bank statements. Last 3 pay stubs W2. References and previous landlord contact information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN have any available units?
1039 WILDMEADOW RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN have?
Some of 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN currently offering any rent specials?
1039 WILDMEADOW RUN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN is pet friendly.
Does 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN offer parking?
Yes, 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN does offer parking.
Does 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN have a pool?
Yes, 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN has a pool.
Does 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN have accessible units?
No, 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 WILDMEADOW RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
