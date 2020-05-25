1039 WILDMEADOW RUN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage

Brand New HOME, built in 2020, never lived in. Centrally located gorgeous and newest Hawks Crest at Winter Park. New 4 bed-2 1/2 baths house with large lake front backyard with back covered porch. Enjoy the breezy and the relaxing water view.

Energy STAR Certified Home. Be amazed by the spacious bright entrance and soaring ceilings in the family room and loft open to below. Tile throughout living areas, carpet in all four bedrooms. Impeccable master suite which offers OVER SIZED walk in closet, large window overlooking at the lake, dual sinks, large bathtub for relaxing time and a convenient separate walk in shower also. Spacious kitchen quartz counter Gourmet kitchen with California quartz counter, pendant lights and 42" cabinets with stainless appliances including oven, microwave, and professional kitchen hood plus with flat cook-top. Cook and entertain overlooking the large family-living-dining area and relaxing backyard and water view. The Meadows at Hawks Crest is a vibrant community with single-family homes located very near to schools, jobs and transportation, the location offers a variety of shops and restaurants to explore in Winter Park, easy access Park Avenue shops and restaurants. Come and enjoy a great lifestyle. Hawks Crest resort style amenities include Clubhouse, swimming pool, walking trails, gym, dog park, canoe launch to Lake Howell to enjoy beautiful sunsets are all a apart of Winter Parks newest gated community! Brand new clubhouse opening July- Aug 2020.

MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS:

Credit Score MUST BE +700. No exceptions.

Step 1. Complete online Non-Refundable Application. Fee: is $60/adult. All adults must be screened for credit and back ground.

Step 2. Upon application approval, by landlord, tenant(s) will pay with Cashier’s Check or Money Order. First month Plus two months security deposits.

Non Refundable pet deposit $400.00 (up to 18 lbs.) and $165.00 Non-Refundable Lease Fee.

Supporting documents include (and not limited to) last 3 months bank statements. Last 3 pay stubs W2. References and previous landlord contact information.