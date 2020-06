Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Nicely updated unit about 4 years ago with newer bathroom and kitchen as well as tile floors. The unit is on the ground floor and adjacent to the swimming pool. This location has proximity to Metro Rail and Dadeland. The complex has tennis, several pools one heated, gym. Rent includes basic cable and pest control as well as water and garbage. There are laundry facilities on each floor. Secure with roaming guard.