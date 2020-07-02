All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

7700 Camino Real

7700 Camino Real · (888) 534-1116
Location

7700 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-207 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Modern, bright and tastefully remodeled corner two bedroom one bath apartment in the much sought after community of Village of Kings Creek. The kitchen has been remodeled to open unto the dining/living area affording the unit a lovely open space feel. The unit also has brand new high impact windows and sliding doors and laminate floors throughout. Village of Kings Creek has close proximity to Dadeland, Baptist Hospital, the Palmetto Expressway and all other major thoroughfares. Bring your most discerning clients soon, this unit will be rented before you know it. Easy to Show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Camino Real have any available units?
7700 Camino Real has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7700 Camino Real have?
Some of 7700 Camino Real's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 7700 Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenvar Heights.
Does 7700 Camino Real offer parking?
No, 7700 Camino Real does not offer parking.
Does 7700 Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 7700 Camino Real has a pool.
Does 7700 Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 7700 Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Does 7700 Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 7700 Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.
