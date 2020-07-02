7700 Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Modern, bright and tastefully remodeled corner two bedroom one bath apartment in the much sought after community of Village of Kings Creek. The kitchen has been remodeled to open unto the dining/living area affording the unit a lovely open space feel. The unit also has brand new high impact windows and sliding doors and laminate floors throughout. Village of Kings Creek has close proximity to Dadeland, Baptist Hospital, the Palmetto Expressway and all other major thoroughfares. Bring your most discerning clients soon, this unit will be rented before you know it. Easy to Show.