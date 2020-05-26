6840 SW 45th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

2 bedrooms 1 and 1/1/2 bathroom that includes two vanities separate from the shower and the bathtub and toilet, one for each of the bedrooms. Downstairs, the property has living room, dining area, kitchen, laundry and one 1/2 bathroom with a large closet / pantry under the stairs. There is also a small private patio area with a wooden deck in the front of the house. The property has been fully remodeled with brand new tile flooring downstairs and wood laminate upstairs. The kitchen has brand new appliances, marble counter tops and cabinets. The bathroom has new vanities with granite counter tops. The rent includes cable. The neighborhood has two pools and a tennis court, as well as 24 hour security. Close to high ways and dadeland mall area and shopping centers .