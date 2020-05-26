All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:17 AM

6840 SW 45th Ln

6840 Southwest 45th Lane · (786) 608-7323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6840 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL 33155
Glenvar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 255 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
2 bedrooms 1 and 1/1/2 bathroom that includes two vanities separate from the shower and the bathtub and toilet, one for each of the bedrooms. Downstairs, the property has living room, dining area, kitchen, laundry and one 1/2 bathroom with a large closet / pantry under the stairs. There is also a small private patio area with a wooden deck in the front of the house. The property has been fully remodeled with brand new tile flooring downstairs and wood laminate upstairs. The kitchen has brand new appliances, marble counter tops and cabinets. The bathroom has new vanities with granite counter tops. The rent includes cable. The neighborhood has two pools and a tennis court, as well as 24 hour security. Close to high ways and dadeland mall area and shopping centers .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 SW 45th Ln have any available units?
6840 SW 45th Ln has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6840 SW 45th Ln have?
Some of 6840 SW 45th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 SW 45th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6840 SW 45th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 SW 45th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6840 SW 45th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenvar Heights.
Does 6840 SW 45th Ln offer parking?
No, 6840 SW 45th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6840 SW 45th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6840 SW 45th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 SW 45th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6840 SW 45th Ln has a pool.
Does 6840 SW 45th Ln have accessible units?
No, 6840 SW 45th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 SW 45th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6840 SW 45th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6840 SW 45th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6840 SW 45th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
