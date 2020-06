Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath renovated corner lot home. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite tops and stainless steel appliances. It has a brick paver halve moon drive way with entrances from 68st and 83 pl. Home is a few blocks from 826,and 5 minutes from Sunset Place. Available to move in July 1st 2020.

****NO UNIVERSITY STUDENTS****