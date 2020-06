Amenities

Adorable Cottage/Efficiency in the South Miami Area. Tiny Home living with small patio. Tastefully furnished, renovated bath, kitchenette with microwave, refrigerator, double burner and toaster, flat screen TV with cable, high-speed internet WIFI. Parking for one. Perfect for student or young professional. One mile from the University of Miami. Utilities included. For one person only. No pets.