6620 Sw 57th Ave

Keystone Point



Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Keystone Point.

This house is big with a BIG backyard. Tiled throughout the bathrooms, and bedrooms, new wooden floor in living room,

Spacious kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, oven, stove, pots and granite counter tops.

Newly installed air conditioning system (installed less than a month ago)

? Large fenced and secured backyard perfect for entertaining or for kids & dogs, with plenty of playing room.

Wooden deck at backyard!

Elegantly designed, safe , quiet and close to EVERYTHING. This home is available from now.



