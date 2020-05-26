All apartments in Glenvar Heights
6620 Sw 57th Ave
6620 Sw 57th Ave

6620 SW 57th Ave · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6620 SW 57th Ave, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Sunset East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Keystone Point

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Keystone Point.
This house is big with a BIG backyard. Tiled throughout the bathrooms, and bedrooms, new wooden floor in living room,
Spacious kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, oven, stove, pots and granite counter tops.
Newly installed air conditioning system (installed less than a month ago)
? Large fenced and secured backyard perfect for entertaining or for kids & dogs, with plenty of playing room.
Wooden deck at backyard!
Elegantly designed, safe , quiet and close to EVERYTHING. This home is available from now.

Quiet Comfortable House in North Miami, spacious and close to everything

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 Sw 57th Ave have any available units?
6620 Sw 57th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenvar Heights, FL.
What amenities does 6620 Sw 57th Ave have?
Some of 6620 Sw 57th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 Sw 57th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Sw 57th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Sw 57th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6620 Sw 57th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6620 Sw 57th Ave offer parking?
No, 6620 Sw 57th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6620 Sw 57th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Sw 57th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Sw 57th Ave have a pool?
No, 6620 Sw 57th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6620 Sw 57th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6620 Sw 57th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Sw 57th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6620 Sw 57th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 Sw 57th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6620 Sw 57th Ave has units with air conditioning.
