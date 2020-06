Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

This is a 3/3 immaculate condo with 2/2 upstairs and master bedroom and bath down stairs.This condo has been completely re-done with new carpet and paint thoughout. The screen porch looks out to the woods so you can see deer,birds and bees.