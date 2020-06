Amenities

gym conference room

Prime Location on NW 8th Ave. Walk to Gainesville Health and Fitness. Built in Reception Desk with open sitting area, 3 office suites, Conference room, Kitchen, and 2 Bathrooms. Structured cat5e wiring in all rooms. Crown Molding throughout office. Cable TV plugs in all rooms. All ready for you to move in today! Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker.