4030 NW 59th Avenue

Amenities
Millhopper Station - Grand Central Station, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath - New laminate flooring in all common areas. New paint throughout Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with office, living room and kitchen with granite counter-tops that overlooks the family room with a real wood-burning fireplace! Separate dining room. Split floor plan with large master bedroom, cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, double sink and garden tub. Carpet and tile throughout. Washer and Dryer. Privacy fenced back yard. Tenant is responsible for monthly lawn service.
Long-term lease available.
One small dog, up to 35 pounds considered with fee. No cats
Niya@rentgainesville.com
(352) 373-7578, ext. 713
(RLNE2436866)