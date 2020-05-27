All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 4030 NW 59th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
4030 NW 59th Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

4030 NW 59th Avenue

4030 Northwest 59th Avenue · (352) 373-7578 ext. 713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4030 Northwest 59th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4030 NW 59th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Millhopper Station - Grand Central Station, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath - New laminate flooring in all common areas. New paint throughout Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with office, living room and kitchen with granite counter-tops that overlooks the family room with a real wood-burning fireplace! Separate dining room. Split floor plan with large master bedroom, cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, double sink and garden tub. Carpet and tile throughout. Washer and Dryer. Privacy fenced back yard. Tenant is responsible for monthly lawn service.
Long-term lease available.
One small dog, up to 35 pounds considered with fee. No cats

Niya@rentgainesville.com
(352) 373-7578, ext. 713

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2436866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 NW 59th Avenue have any available units?
4030 NW 59th Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 NW 59th Avenue have?
Some of 4030 NW 59th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 NW 59th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4030 NW 59th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 NW 59th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 NW 59th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4030 NW 59th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4030 NW 59th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4030 NW 59th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4030 NW 59th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 NW 59th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4030 NW 59th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4030 NW 59th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4030 NW 59th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 NW 59th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 NW 59th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4030 NW 59th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity