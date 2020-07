Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

The Mayfair Apartments in Gainesville features unique one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent. Our Gainesville luxury apartments include masterfully designed interior finishes, like custom tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, and pendant lighting. High-end amenities continue throughout our Gainesville apartments with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, and available conference room for reservations. Our luxury apartments in Gainesville, FL is perfectly situated near I-75, making residents' commute easier than ever. We are eager to welcome you to our apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL. Schedule a visit today and find your new home at The Mayfair!