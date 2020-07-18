All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3706 SW 2nd Place

3706 Southwest 2nd Place · (352) 375-7104
Location

3706 Southwest 2nd Place, Gainesville, FL 32607
Sugarfoot

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3706 SW 2nd Place · Avail. Aug 10

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1901 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
3706 SW 2nd Place Available 08/10/20 Spacious 3/2 House with Fenced Back Yard - Available Early August! - Just under 2,000 square feet, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features a formal living room and dining room, a spacious Florida room, an open-concept, fully-equipped kitchen, and a beautiful fenced back yard! Located off Newberry Road across from Royal Park Theater and Ballyhoo, this home is convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, & just a short drive to UF Campus! Rent includes yard care.

Schedule a virtual showing today!

*We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.*

$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3876499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 SW 2nd Place have any available units?
3706 SW 2nd Place has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 3706 SW 2nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
3706 SW 2nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 SW 2nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 3706 SW 2nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3706 SW 2nd Place offer parking?
No, 3706 SW 2nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 3706 SW 2nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 SW 2nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 SW 2nd Place have a pool?
No, 3706 SW 2nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 3706 SW 2nd Place have accessible units?
No, 3706 SW 2nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 SW 2nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 SW 2nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3706 SW 2nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3706 SW 2nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
