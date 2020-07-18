Amenities
3706 SW 2nd Place Available 08/10/20 Spacious 3/2 House with Fenced Back Yard - Available Early August! - Just under 2,000 square feet, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features a formal living room and dining room, a spacious Florida room, an open-concept, fully-equipped kitchen, and a beautiful fenced back yard! Located off Newberry Road across from Royal Park Theater and Ballyhoo, this home is convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, & just a short drive to UF Campus! Rent includes yard care.
Schedule a virtual showing today!
*We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.*
$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3876499)