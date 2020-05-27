Amenities

313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 Available 08/06/20 BRAND NEW STUDIO NEAR SORORITY ROW!!! - Located within walking distance to the UF campus, this brand new unit is fitted with luxury features such as granite counter tops and vinyl plank floors. The studio includes a washer and dryer, open porch, and a parking spot. The bathroom has a full bathtub/shower and the kitchen is fitted with all the necessary appliances to make a gourmet meal. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!



(RLNE5336494)