Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

313 SW 12th Street Unit #1

313 SW 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

313 SW 12th St, Gainesville, FL 32601
Springhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 Available 08/06/20 BRAND NEW STUDIO NEAR SORORITY ROW!!! - Located within walking distance to the UF campus, this brand new unit is fitted with luxury features such as granite counter tops and vinyl plank floors. The studio includes a washer and dryer, open porch, and a parking spot. The bathroom has a full bathtub/shower and the kitchen is fitted with all the necessary appliances to make a gourmet meal. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

(RLNE5336494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 have any available units?
313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 have?
Some of 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 does offer parking.
Does 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 SW 12th Street Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
