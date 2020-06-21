All apartments in Gainesville
Gainesville, FL
2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123
2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123

2933 Southwest 35th Place · (352) 331-1133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2933 Southwest 35th Place, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,195

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 Available 07/10/20 2 bed, 2 .5 bath townhome in WoodsEdge South - Available in Woods Edge South condominium on July 10th, 2020. 2 bedroom townhouse each with private full bathroom, master with walk-in shower and guest's with tub, plus a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Carpet throughout. Kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room and foyer have ceramic tile flooring. Black on black appliances featuring built in microwave, flat top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Screened back porch. Ceiling fans in each bedroom and living area. Washer and dryer included. One designated parking spot and several visitor's parking spaces. Steps away to bus stop to UF, Shands, VA. Minutes away to shopping, dining, I-75 and UF. No pets. No smokers. Renter's insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3842182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 have any available units?
2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 have?
Some of 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 currently offering any rent specials?
2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 pet-friendly?
No, 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 offer parking?
Yes, 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 does offer parking.
Does 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 have a pool?
No, 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 does not have a pool.
Does 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 have accessible units?
No, 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 has units with dishwashers.
