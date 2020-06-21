Amenities

2933 SW 35th Place Apt 123 Available 07/10/20 2 bed, 2 .5 bath townhome in WoodsEdge South - Available in Woods Edge South condominium on July 10th, 2020. 2 bedroom townhouse each with private full bathroom, master with walk-in shower and guest's with tub, plus a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Carpet throughout. Kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room and foyer have ceramic tile flooring. Black on black appliances featuring built in microwave, flat top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Screened back porch. Ceiling fans in each bedroom and living area. Washer and dryer included. One designated parking spot and several visitor's parking spaces. Steps away to bus stop to UF, Shands, VA. Minutes away to shopping, dining, I-75 and UF. No pets. No smokers. Renter's insurance required.



