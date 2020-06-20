Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2915 NW 31st Terrace Available 08/14/20 3/2 House with Garage & Back Yard in NW Gainesville Available Mid-August! - Located in Chatworth Court off Glen Springs Road, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch style home has plenty of space with over 1500 square feet! The home features newer wood flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space & a breakfast bar, a large formal living room, a separate dining room, a family room with a brick fireplace and access to the spacious fenced-in back yard, an interior utility room with washer/dryer hookups, and an oversized two-car garage with cabinetry and storage space! Sorry - no pets!



Schedule a showing today!



*We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.*



$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18

$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)

$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5814199)