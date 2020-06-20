All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2915 NW 31st Terrace

2915 Northwest 31st Terrace · (352) 375-7104 ext. 400
Location

2915 Northwest 31st Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2915 NW 31st Terrace · Avail. Aug 14

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
2915 NW 31st Terrace Available 08/14/20 3/2 House with Garage & Back Yard in NW Gainesville Available Mid-August! - Located in Chatworth Court off Glen Springs Road, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch style home has plenty of space with over 1500 square feet! The home features newer wood flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space & a breakfast bar, a large formal living room, a separate dining room, a family room with a brick fireplace and access to the spacious fenced-in back yard, an interior utility room with washer/dryer hookups, and an oversized two-car garage with cabinetry and storage space! Sorry - no pets!

Schedule a showing today!

*We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.*

$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 NW 31st Terrace have any available units?
2915 NW 31st Terrace has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 NW 31st Terrace have?
Some of 2915 NW 31st Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 NW 31st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2915 NW 31st Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 NW 31st Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2915 NW 31st Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2915 NW 31st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2915 NW 31st Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2915 NW 31st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 NW 31st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 NW 31st Terrace have a pool?
No, 2915 NW 31st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2915 NW 31st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2915 NW 31st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 NW 31st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 NW 31st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
