All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 2550 SW 14th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
2550 SW 14th Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2550 SW 14th Drive

2550 Southwest 14th Drive · (352) 371-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2550 Southwest 14th Drive, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2550 SW 14th Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
2550 SW 14th Drive Available 07/15/20 2550 SW 14th Drive (Bivens North) - 3B /2B Bivens Arm Lake front condo features an extraordinary 180- degree view from the spacious, open-concept living/dining room area. The condo is approximately 1670 sq ft with tile floors in the kitchen and main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The large bedrooms boast views of the courtyard area.
Appliances in the updated kitchen include Microwave, Disposal, Refrigerator, Oven/Range and Dishwasher. Front-loader washer and dryer included but not warranted. Pets under 30 pounds welcome. Residents have access to a community sauna, pool area, clubhouse and outdoor grills. Enjoy the lake views from the dock and boardwalk.
Experience stunning, rare lakefront views that you will not find elsewhere in SW Gainesville. This SW 441 location is also close to UF Medical School, UF Health/Shands, VA, downtown Gainesville and Archer road, allowing you to take advantage of downtown Gainesville and the expanding Butler Plaza and Celebration Point.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.
$1695/MO & $1695 S/D. Call for Appointment.

(RLNE4953771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 SW 14th Drive have any available units?
2550 SW 14th Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 SW 14th Drive have?
Some of 2550 SW 14th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 SW 14th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2550 SW 14th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 SW 14th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 SW 14th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2550 SW 14th Drive offer parking?
No, 2550 SW 14th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2550 SW 14th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 SW 14th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 SW 14th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2550 SW 14th Drive has a pool.
Does 2550 SW 14th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2550 SW 14th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 SW 14th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 SW 14th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2550 SW 14th Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity