Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard pool bbq/grill sauna

2550 SW 14th Drive Available 07/15/20 2550 SW 14th Drive (Bivens North) - 3B /2B Bivens Arm Lake front condo features an extraordinary 180- degree view from the spacious, open-concept living/dining room area. The condo is approximately 1670 sq ft with tile floors in the kitchen and main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The large bedrooms boast views of the courtyard area.

Appliances in the updated kitchen include Microwave, Disposal, Refrigerator, Oven/Range and Dishwasher. Front-loader washer and dryer included but not warranted. Pets under 30 pounds welcome. Residents have access to a community sauna, pool area, clubhouse and outdoor grills. Enjoy the lake views from the dock and boardwalk.

Experience stunning, rare lakefront views that you will not find elsewhere in SW Gainesville. This SW 441 location is also close to UF Medical School, UF Health/Shands, VA, downtown Gainesville and Archer road, allowing you to take advantage of downtown Gainesville and the expanding Butler Plaza and Celebration Point.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.

$1695/MO & $1695 S/D. Call for Appointment.



