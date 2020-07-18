1903 NW 36TH Terrace

Amenities

You can't beat this! Beautiful, totally REMODELED rental home in NW Gainesville neighborhood of Madison Park! Zoned for Littlewood, Westwood, and Buchholz high school, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, brand NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring, NEW kitchen with GRANITE counters, glass tile backsplash & new appliances! Large great room with large sliding glass door that opens to your private screened porch with fenced in back yard. Fresh paint inside, updated bathrooms, new metal roof, and plenty of parking. 7 Minutes to UF, steps to fresh market, publix, and more!