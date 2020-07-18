All apartments in Gainesville
1903 NW 36TH Terrace
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:15 PM

1903 NW 36TH Terrace

1903 Northwest 36th Terrace · (352) 371-6100
Location

1903 Northwest 36th Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32605
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
You can't beat this! Beautiful, totally REMODELED rental home in NW Gainesville neighborhood of Madison Park! Zoned for Littlewood, Westwood, and Buchholz high school, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, brand NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring, NEW kitchen with GRANITE counters, glass tile backsplash & new appliances! Large great room with large sliding glass door that opens to your private screened porch with fenced in back yard. Fresh paint inside, updated bathrooms, new metal roof, and plenty of parking. 7 Minutes to UF, steps to fresh market, publix, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 NW 36TH Terrace have any available units?
1903 NW 36TH Terrace has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 NW 36TH Terrace have?
Some of 1903 NW 36TH Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 NW 36TH Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1903 NW 36TH Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 NW 36TH Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1903 NW 36TH Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1903 NW 36TH Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1903 NW 36TH Terrace offers parking.
Does 1903 NW 36TH Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 NW 36TH Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 NW 36TH Terrace have a pool?
No, 1903 NW 36TH Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1903 NW 36TH Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1903 NW 36TH Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 NW 36TH Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 NW 36TH Terrace has units with dishwashers.
